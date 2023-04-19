INDIA

Ambasamudram custodial torture: More cops likely to be arraigned

NewsWire
0
0

In the past two days, senior IAS officer P. Amutha who is probing the Ambasamudram custodial torture case in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli, has taken statements from almost all the victims and their families.

Sources told IANS that the victims have deposed against more cops, including women constables, for hitting them with lathis cruelly along with the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police of Ambasamudram, Balveer Singh.

Balveer Singh has been accused of taking each of the victims into a room and plucking their teeth out with other policemen holding their legs and arms.

The victims have also alleged that he put gravel in their mouths and hit them on their cheeks till they bled.

Activist lawyer Maharajan who brought the matter before the public domain, has called upon the senior IAS officer to arraign more police officers as accused in the case.

Speaking to the media, Maharajan said that the policemen were willing accomplices to the cruelty carried out by the suspended officer, and hence they should be arraigned in the case.

20230419-115004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    US bank to enhance Biological E’s capacity for Covid vax

    Viewership data says Nagpur Test between India-Australia is third highest-rated bilateral...

    ‘No cheers’: BJP leaders react to MP govt’s new excise policy

    No vote, no help: BJP MLA tells voters in his constituency