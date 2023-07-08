The government has said that foreign diplomats would not usually comment on India’s internal developments, in an apparent reference to US Ambassador Eric Garcetti’s comments that his country is “ready to assist” the Indian government in restoring peace in the violence-hit Manipur, even though it was India’s internal matter.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said this when asked to comment on Garcetti’s comments on Manipur on Thursday.

Bagchi said he had not seen Garcetti’s comments. However, if he has made them, then the ministry will see.

“I haven’t seen those comments by the US ambassador, and if he has made them, we’ll see. I haven’t had a chance to see it, maybe it just happened. I think, you know…. We would also like to see peace there, and I think that our agencies and our security forces are working, and our local government are working on it. I am not sure foreign diplomats would usually comment on internal developments in India, but I wouldn’t like to make a comment without seeing exactly what is being said,” Bagchi was quoted as saying.

While participating in an event in Kolkata on Thursday, Garcetti said: “I don’t think it’s about strategic concerns, it’s about human concerns. You don’t have to be an Indian to care when children or individuals die in this sort of violence.”

The US Ambassador made these comments in response to a question on whether the US was concerned about the violence in Manipur.

“We stand ready to assist in any way if asked. We know it’s an Indian matter and we pray for that peace, and that it may come quickly,” he was quoted as saying, as per reports.

2023070735717