Former India batter Ambati Rayudu has pulled out of the inaugural season of Major League Cricket due to personal reasons, his team Texas Super Kings announced on Saturday.

Rayudu , who recently retired from all forms of cricket after winning the 2023 Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings, was set to become the first Indian international to play for Texas Super Kings in MLC.

Texas Super Kings on Saturday took Twitter to announce that, “Ambati Rayudu will not be available to participate in the first season for the MLC with Texas Super Kings due to personal reasons. He will continue to cheer for the team from India.”

Texas Super Kings are owned by the owners of the Chennai Super Kings franchise and they will begin their MLC 2023 campaign against the Los Angeles Knight Riders at the Grand Prairie in Texas.

