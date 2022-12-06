INDIA

Ambedkar is the Periyar of North India: Stalin

Paying tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that he was the ‘Periyar’ of North India in fighting for secularism.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister in a tweet on Tuesday said, “Ambedkar is the leader who broke the shackles of slavery of the oppressed classes.” He also said that Dr. Ambedkar was a Modern Day Buddha and had taken a vow to create a society free of oppression and dominance.

In a separate event, BJP Tamil Nadu state president K. Annamalai said that Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was a tall leader who transcended religions for the love of human beings. He also said that Ambedkar, who framed the Indian constitution, is also a person of high intellect and leadership qualities. The BJP state president also added that the framer of the Indian constitution was an epitome of love for the country and society.

