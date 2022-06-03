ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Amber Heard 'CANNOT' pay Johnny Depp $10.35 million

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial saw a verdict. As per the verdict, the jurors stated that both Depp and Heard defamed each other. That said, the judgement was undoubtedly in favour of Johnny Depp because the court ordered Heard to pay $10.35 million in damages to Depp, while Johnny Depp was ordered to pay only $2 million to Heard in damages.

Speaking about the verdict, Heard lawyer, Elaine Charlson Bredhoft said that the actor will not be able to pay her ex-husband, Depp, the $10.35 million in damages.

In an interview on Thursday, June 2, the lawyer said that Amber Heard was “demonised” in the court and she also said that several things were “allowed in the court that should never have been allowed.”

Speaking to ‘Today’, Heard’s lawyer, Bredhoft, said, “She was demonised here. A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused. We weren’t allowed to tell them about the UK judgement…There are no damages. It stopped at November 2, 2020, which is when the judgement came down in the UK.”

When she was asked if Amber will be able to pay the damages to Depp, Elaine answered with a resounding, “oh no, absolutely not”.

She referred to the case in the UK which took place in 2020 and said, “The court found there, and we weren’t allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence against Amber. So, what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonise Amber, and suppress the evidence. We had an enormous amount of evidence that was suppressed in this case that was in the UK case. In the UK case when it came in, Amber won, Mr Depp, lost.”

Johnny Depp sued ex-wife Amber Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote for the Washington Post in 2018 where she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”. Though she didn’t name Johnny Depp in the article, he sued her for defamation for implying that he was a “domestic abuser” and demanded $50 million in damages.

Amber Heard countersued him for $100 million stating that she was defamed by Johnny’s lawyer’s statements and they started a smear campaign against her which affected her career.

