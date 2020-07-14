Amber Heard ‘cut my finger off’ Johnny Depp told bodyguard

Johnny Depp’s bodyguard Malcolm has said the actor initially made up an excuse after his wife allegedly severed his finger during a row because victims often try to protect their abusers.



Giving evidence in Depp’s libel action against the Sun over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”, Malcolm Connolly was questioned about an incident in 2015 when Depp and his then wife, Amber Heard, were in Australia for the filming of one of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp has accused Heard of cutting off the tip of his finger when she hurled a vodka bottle, but wrote at the time that he had caused the injury himself.



The bodyguard told the trial today that one of the first things Depp said to him as they stood outside a rental property before going to hospital was: “She’s just cut my finger off.”



Connolly added that he had been the one who came up with the false story that Depp had damaged his finger in bifold doors.



Asked why, the former prison officer replied that this had been to “protect [the film] production” but also because of the “usual victim pattern” he had seen in prison where victims seek to protect their abuser.



“The usual victim pattern is to protect the abuser for some reason, you know the psychological bullying … they fit the same criteria, they never come forward with the information,” he said.

Connolly said his past role as a prison officer had equipped him to recognise when people were being bullied.