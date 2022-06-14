Earlier this month, a jury in Virginia after hearing the testimonies from both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp in the defamation trial held in April-May 2022, ruled that Amber Heard did defame her ex-husband Johnny Depp when she made the claim that he physically abused her during their marriage.

The jury also ordered that Heard pay Johnny Depp an amount of $10.35 million in damages. Since, the verdict, for the first time, Amber Heard has opened up and spoken about the trial and the verdict in an interview.

She said that she cannot blame the jury for their verdict but she added that according to her the social media trial and her representation across all platform for unfair.

Right after the verdict was announced, Amber Heard released a statement through her agency and the spokesperson stated that Amber was “sad” that she lost the case.

In their verdict the jury found Johnny Depp also guilty of defamation on one count and so they ordered that he pay Amber Heard damages amounting to $2 million. But anyway, it is seen this has been a clear win for Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard appeared on the Today Show and spoke about the jury and the trial. She said, “I don’t blame them. I actually understand. He’s a beloved character and people feel they know him. He’s a fantastic actor.”

Heard then addressed the many viral memes that have been made about her since the trial started as well as all the vitriol and negative comments being spewed all over social media throughout the trial.

She said, “I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so, I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who is sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in the eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair.”

Depp had sued Amber Heard for $50 million claiming that she defamed him when she wrote an op-ed piece in Washington Post in 2018, where she called herself “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” Even though she did not name Johnny Depp in her column, it was explicit that he was the abuser and she was the victim.

As a result of this Johnny Depp received a lot of backlash from Hollywood and it also cost him his role in the sixth installment in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ movie and he was also replaced in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie franchise where he essayed the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

It was a dramatic trial as Amber Heard too had countersued Depp for $100 million that he defamed her when he labelled her a liar. The jury did find him guilty on one count but not guilty on two counts.

Both their testimonies of events that occurred during their brief marriage between 2015-2017 were starkly different as both parties alleged that the other was physically abusive.

Both their stories were starkly different from each other. Depp had previously lost a libel case in UK, which he had filed against ‘The Sun’ tabloid for calling him a “wife-beater”. In that case, the judge had ruled in favour of the tabloid stating that they had enough evidence with them to support their allegation of calling him a “wife-beater”.