Hollywood actress Amber Heard has in delight reflected on her “unforgettable weekend” after returning to the spotlight at the Taormina film festival in Sicily to promote her new film.

It had been a trying time for the ‘Aquaman’ star after she was sued last year by her ex Johnny Depp for defamation following a 2018 article for the Washington Post in which the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star’s lawyers said she accused him of being an abuser despite no names being mentioned in the piece, reports Mirror.co.uk.

Following an intense six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, jurors returned a verdict in the actor’s favour. In December, Amber made the “very difficult decision” to reach a settlement in the case.

As per Mirror.co.uk, Amber certainly looked like she had put the past behind her as she attended the premiere of her first film since the highly publicised trial.

Taking place at the Taormina Film Festival in Italy, the 37-year-old actress looked thrilled to promote her new movie ‘In The Fire’. Set in 1899, the movie follows a 38-year-old American psychiatrist who is called to solve the case of a disturbed child in Columbia after severe accusations that the child is in fact the Devil.

Amber was sure to reflect on her experience at the festival, sharing a smiling Instagram snap of herself with a microphone in hand.

“Thank you for such an incredibly warm reception at the Taormina Film festival for my latest movie In the Fire. It was an unforgettable weekend. #InTheFire,” she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post comes after she admitted that she has had to learn over time that she was not always “in control of stories other people create” around her, but vowed it would not stop her.

