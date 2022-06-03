ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Amber Heard’s lawyer says actress can’t pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp

NewsWire
0
1

‘Aquaman’ actress Amber Heard cannot afford to pay USD 10 million in damages to Johnny Depp following the jury’s ruling in Depp’s favour in the defamation trial, her lawyer Elaine Bredehoft told ‘Today’.

The defamation trial between Depp and Heard ended on June 1 as the jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed. When asked by ‘Today’ if Heard would be able to afford the $10 million in damages that she’s being ordered to pay, Bredehoft answered bluntly, “Oh no. Absolutely not.”

Elaine told ‘Today’ that she believed Johnny Depp’s legal team worked to “demonise” Heard and was able to suppress “an enormous amount of evidence” in the defamation trial.

“A number of things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed, and it caused the jury to be confused”, she added.

Bredehoft compared the US court’s verdict with a 2020 case in the United Kingdom in which Depp lost a libel lawsuit against the Sun, a British tabloid, for calling him a “wife beater.”

“And the court found there, and we weren’t allowed to tell the jury this, but the court found that Mr Depp had committed at least 12 acts of domestic violence, including sexual violence against Amber,” Bredehoft said. “So what did Depp’s team learn from this? Demonise Amber, and suppress the evidence.”

Heard, who countersued Depp for USD 100 million, was awarded USD 2 million by the jury after it found one statement by Depp defamatory against her. Bredehoft said Heard wants to appeal the verdict.

20220603-184202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘The Kill Room’: Joe Manganiello joins the dark thriller comedy

    Ariel Winter to replace Demi Lovato in NBC pilot ‘Hungry’

    ‘The Office’ to get Arabic remake, cameras will roll in June

    Why Jason Sudeikis thanked ex Olivia Wilde on Critics Choice win