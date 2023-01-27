Model Amber Rose has admitted she’s struggled with dating in recent years and has now decided to stay single.

The 39-year-old model, who previously dated Kanye West and was married to Wiz Khalifa, has struggled on the dating scene in recent years and now insists she’s completely disillusioned about finding love so she’s planning to stay single indefinitely, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking on the ‘Sofia with an F’ podcast, she told host Sofia Franklyn: “It’s (the dating scene) worse than ever. They’re (the men) pretty disgusting out here. They’re f****** gross. Like, I wanna be single for the rest of my life.”

Rose, who is mom to a son with Wiz Khalifa and another boy with her ex Alexander Edwards, went on to add: “I don’t want to share my house or my life with anyone. I don’t want anyone around my kids. I don’t want to have sex … It’s so gross. I don’t want it … I’m very happy to not be in my bed with anyone.”

Amber’s last serious relationship was with music executive Alexander. They became parents to three-year-old son Slash Electric before parting ways in August 2021. She is also mom to nine-year-old son Sebastian with Wiz Khalifa.

Alexander recently hit the headlines after it was revealed he was now dating pop superstar Cher.

The 76-year-old singer opened up about their romance during an appearance on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, admitting the relationship with Alexander, 36, is going well despite the 40-year age gap.

She explained: “On paper, it’s kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He’s fabulous. And I don’t give men qualities that they don’t deserve … He’s very kind, very smart, he’s very talented, and he’s really funny. And I think he’s quite handsome.”

