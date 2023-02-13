INDIASCI-TECH

Ambrane launches new smartwatch ‘Wise Eon Max’ with big screen

Homegrown consumer electronics brand Ambrane on Monday launched a new smartwatch — ‘Wise Eon Max’ with a 2.01-inch big screen.

Originally priced at Rs 5,999, the smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 1,799, which comes in five shades — Black, Blue, Grey, Brown, and Burgundy, and is available for purchase on the company’s official website and online stores.

“Wise Eon Max promises max display, max entertainment and max usage, all while maintaining supreme aesthetics and functionality. The smartwatch has everything this generation needs for an active lifestyle,” Ashok Rajpal, Director & Founder, Ambrane India, said in a statement.

Moreover, the smartwatch comes with a 550-nit daylight bright and 60Hz refresh rate, ensuring high visibility even in bright sunlight along with smooth scrolling.

The new smartwatch comes powered with a 280mAh battery that can last up to 10 days when fully charged.

It also offers Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and supports Bluetooth calling, and voice assistance, making it useful for everyday use.

In addition to fitness measurements, the Wise Eon Max smartwatch supports features such as wellness, monitors blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, and heart rate, tracks sleep, sends sedentary and drink water reminders, and tracks the menstrual cycle.

Further, the company mentioned that it is IP68 water resistant, providing complete ease of use, especially during workouts.

Users can also use the wearable to control music playback and camera functions on a paired smartphone, said the company.

