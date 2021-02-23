An ambulance caught fire due to a technical snag in the Kahilipara area of Guwahati on Tuesday while a patient was being taken to the hospital, the police said.

However, the patient, his associate and the driver of the ambulance managed to come out of the vehicle unharmed and were taken to the hospital.

A police officer said that the running ambulance caught fire due to some technical fault. The vehicle was completely burnt before the fire tenders reached the crowded locality in the city, creating panic among the shopkeepers and the passersby.

–IANS

sc/arm