Ambulance catches fire on Delhi’s Barapullah Flyover

A CNG-fitted ambulance car caught fire on the Barapullah flyover in Delhi on Tuesday. However, no one was injured in the incident, an official said.

According to police, a police control room (PCR) call was received at around 3:43 p.m. on Tuesday following which the police staff and two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene for extinguishing the flames.

“The caller, who was the driver of the ambulance, informed us that he was on his way to pick up a patient from Safdarjung hospital when the incident occurred,” said a senior police official.

As per initial investigation, it was revealed that the car caught fire due to overheating while he was driving on the flyover.

However, the driver managed to escape from the car before it burst into flames. No casualties were reported in the incident.

“The cause of the fire is suspected to be a technical fault in the car. The police are investigating the matter further,” the official added.

