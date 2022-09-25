Government ambulance services were hit in Karnataka forcing the public to opt for costly private services. Ambulance helpline number 108 is dysfunctional due to technical glitches leading to a crisis situation in the state.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday stated that he would immediately get the information on the stalling of services of the ambulance helpline. He added that he would direct the Health and Family Welfare Minister to look into the issue and resolve it sooner.

Due to technical glitches, the people have not been getting any response from 108, the dedicated helpline for ambulance services, across the state for two days.

The helpline 108 normally handles 9,000 to 10,000 calls every day. However because of the glitches, the authorities are only receiving 2,000 to 3,000 calls now, according to sources.

The people have been forced to pay more as the private services have doubled the rate.

Hanumanth G R, Head of 108 emergency helpline, stated that there was a technical problem for two days. There is a glitch in the motherboard. Since it is the weekend, expert service is not available. The calls are being missed. However, the problem will be fixed by the evening, he maintained.

The district administrations have given parallel numbers for the people to use the numbers to call in emergency situations. At many places, the ambulance drivers have given their personal numbers.

