AMC Theatres, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the US, and Zoom Video Communications has announced an innovative partnership that will turn some AMC locations throughout the country into Zoom Rooms.

At this time, AMC and Zoom plan to introduce Zoom Rooms at AMC in up to 17 major US markets sometime in 2023.

“Through this partnership of Zoom and AMC, we have the best of both worlds — the spectacular communications platform of Zoom combined with the comfort, size, scale, and state-of-the-art sight and sound capabilities of AMC’s centrally located theatres. This creates an all-new product in major cities across the US for companies and meeting planners,” Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC Theatres said in a statement.

Users of Zoom Rooms at AMC will be able to make simple online reservations and choose the theatre and time of their choice. They will be given a three-hour window of time to virtually host their event at the chosen theatres across multiple markets, according to an official report.

Moreover, the necessary equipment will be provided by AMC and Zoom so that Zoom Rooms users can have a fully functional experience in the comfort of multiple movie theatres in various cities at once.

Depending on the theatre, typical auditorium sizes are expected to be in the range of 75 to 150 seats, the report added.

“Our state-of-the-art sight and sound technology is widely renowned and has made gathering in movie theatres one of the most popular out-of-home entertainment options in the US. Zoom Rooms at AMC broadens our scope, as we now can participate as well in the multi-billion market for corporate and other meetings,” Aron added.

Users will get additional services like food and beverage offerings, possible movie viewings, and concierge-style personalised handling of meeting needs at an added cost, said the report.

