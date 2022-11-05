As mobile and PC gaming explodes globally including in India, chip-makers have a daunting task at hand and according to AMD CEO Lisa Su, the company is building next-generation hardware that will meet the high-end gaming demand.

The goal, she said, is to push the limits of gaming innovation.

Towards this goal, graphics chip giant AMD has introduced new graphics cards that are built on the high-performance and energy-efficient RDNA 3 architecture for high-end gaming experience.

“RDNA 3 enables the first chiplet gaming GPU,” Su told mediapersons here.

AMD’s goal is to achieve cross-platform gaming leadership, not just the PC but gaming consoles too, according to the company CEO.

“The breakthrough architecture delivers up to 54 per cent more performance per watt than AMD RDNA 2 architecture, and features the world’s fastest interconnect linking the graphics and memory system chiplets,” she informed.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 Series graphics cards deliver up to 1.7 times higher 4K gaming performance than the previous flagship graphics cards.

“That gives us an incredible amount of gaming performance,” Su noted.

The AMD RDNA 3 architecture’s chiplet design combines 5nm and 6nm process nodes, each optimised for specific jobs.

“These new graphics cards are designed by gamers for gamers. As we were developing the new cards, we not only incorporated feedback from our customers, but we built in the features and capabilities we wanted to use,” according to Scott Herkelman, senior vice president & general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD.

