AMD unveils new processors for modern data centres

In a bid to empower modern data centres, AMD has announced the general availability of the 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, with unmatched performance for critical workloads across cloud, enterprise and high performance computing.

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors bring next-generation architecture, technology, and features to the modern data centre.

Built on the “Zen 4” core, the highest performance core ever from AMD, the processors deliver leadership performance, energy efficiency and help customers accelerate data centre modernisation for greater application throughput and more actionable insights, the company said in a statement.

“Choosing the right data centre processor is more important than ever, and 4th Gen EPYC processors deliver leadership in every dimension,” said Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD.

“The data centre represents the largest growth opportunity and most strategic priority for AMD, and we are committed to making AMD the partner of choice by offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing engines,: she added.

With a significantly expanded set of solutions on-track to launch from its ecosystem of partners, customers selecting 4th Gen EPYC to power their data centers can improve performance, consolidate their infrastructure, and lower energy costs.

The 4th Gen AMD EPYC processor series expands on AMD Infinity Guard, a cutting-edge set of features that offers physical and virtual layers of protection.

With 2X the number of encryption keys compared to previous generations, 4th Gen EPYC processors help customers keep data secure, whether it is stored locally, in the cloud, or residing in storage, said the company.

20221116-085601

