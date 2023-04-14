Chip maker AMD on Friday unveiled its new Radeon PRO W7000 Series workstation graphics cards aimed at delivering faster performance.

The AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards include Radeon PRO W7900 and Radeon PRO W7800 graphics cards, which will be on display from April 16 to 19 at The NAB Show 2023, Las Vegas.

“The new AMD Radeon PRO W7000 Series are the most powerful graphics cards AMD has built to date, providing professionals, creators and artists with exceptional performance and value to drive the most demanding professional design and creative applications,” Scott Herkelman, senior vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company said that the AMD Radeon PRO W7900 and W7800 Series graphics cards are built to deliver incredible performance and reliability in professional applications while providing colour-critical accuracy and an incredible visual experience.

The Radeon PRO W7000 Series graphics cards give professionals the ability to tackle larger projects, render faster and create more complex models loaded with more pixels, more polygons, and more textures.

The new graphics cards are also the first professional workstation GPUs to feature AMD Radiance Display Engine 2.1, which provides a superior visual experience, higher resolutions, and more available colours than ever before.

Further, the chip maker said that the Radeon PRO W7900 graphics card delivers 1.5X faster geomean performance and provides 1.5X more memory than the previous generation.

