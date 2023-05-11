The Centre has informed the Delhi High Court that it is considering bringing in provisions to recruit women on an equal basis with men to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) positions of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator (driver for Fire Services).

A division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing Kush Kalra’s 2018 petition challenging the CISF’s advertisement inviting applications from only male candidates.

It is Kalra’s case that there was no justification for not hiring women for the positions because human rights of women are unalienable, integral, and indivisible parts of human rights.

Moreover, the bench was informed that similar changes are under consideration for other paramilitary organisations.

The counsel for the Centre sought eight weeks time for finishing up the process of changing the recruitment rules.

“Learned CGSC (central government standing counsel) has informed this court that a proposal has already been forwarded by CISF on March 23, 2023 for amending the Recruitment Rules in order to make provision for recruitment of women/females for the post of constable/driver and constable/driver-cum-pump operator (driver for Fire Services) in CISF at par with males,” the bench recorded.

“It is also informed by him that similar amendments are being made in respect of Recruitment Rules governing the other paramilitary Organisations,” the court noted.

Accordingly, the matter was posted for hearing next on August 29.

“The respondents (Centre and CISF) are practising institutional discrimination, without any rational basis depriving females the right to serve in the aforementioned posts. The state cannot enact any law which is inconsistent with/in derogation of fundamental rights and as a consequence thereof, respondents cannot frame any law/rules/bye laws/regulations for its functioning which is inconsistent with or in derogation of fundamental rights,” the plea filed through advocate Charu Wali Khanna read.

The petition also inquired about the CISF’s efforts to promote gender equality.

20230511-225003