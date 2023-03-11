ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

American actor Ike Barinholtz wants to be friends with NTR Jr

NewsWire
0
0

American actor Ike Barinholtz, who has appeared in films such as ‘Disaster Movie’, the ‘Neighbors’ franchise and ‘Suicide Squad’, seems to be a big fan of Indian actor NTR Jr as he asked his friend and actress Mindy Kaling if the ‘RRR’ actor asked about him.

Mindy, who was co-hosting a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees in Los Angeles, dropped a slew of pictures. In one image she is also seen posing with NTR Jr, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is nominated at the 95th Oscar Awards.

She captioned the image: “Last night I was honoured to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. @falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world.”

“Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organising such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after.

Barinholtz took to the comment section and wrote: “Did Jr NTR ask about me? Would he want to possibly be friends with me?”

To which Mindy replied: “@ikebarinholtz I honestly thought of you the whole time.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

20230311-123202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM Modi, Big B, Anand Mahindra voice the joy of the...

    Kerala actress assault case: I will continue my journey to see...

    Sidhartha Mallya’s memoir on mental health to be released on Oct...

    Naga Shaurya’s 24th film ‘NS24’ goes on floors with grand puja