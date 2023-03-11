American actor Ike Barinholtz, who has appeared in films such as ‘Disaster Movie’, the ‘Neighbors’ franchise and ‘Suicide Squad’, seems to be a big fan of Indian actor NTR Jr as he asked his friend and actress Mindy Kaling if the ‘RRR’ actor asked about him.

Mindy, who was co-hosting a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees in Los Angeles, dropped a slew of pictures. In one image she is also seen posing with NTR Jr, whose song ‘Naatu Naatu’ is nominated at the 95th Oscar Awards.

She captioned the image: “Last night I was honoured to co-host a celebration of South Asian Oscar nominees. Met so many new friends and hugged old ones, and was inspired by the talent all around me. @falgunishanepeacockindia designed the most spectacular saree for me and @sethicouture loaned me basically all the diamonds in the world.”

“Thank you to @priyankachopra and @anjula_acharia for organising such a special event. Also love when @asekar95 is my date and we get to do the most Indian thing ever and order Taco Bell after.

Barinholtz took to the comment section and wrote: “Did Jr NTR ask about me? Would he want to possibly be friends with me?”

To which Mindy replied: “@ikebarinholtz I honestly thought of you the whole time.”

‘Naatu Naatu’ has already won a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award this year. At the Oscars, the song is contending against tracks sung by Lady Gaga and Rihanna.

‘RRR’ stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Shriya Saran and tells the fictional story of two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem and their fight against the British Raj.

Set in the 1920s, the plot explores the undocumented period in their lives when both the revolutionaries chose to go into obscurity before they began the fight for their country.

