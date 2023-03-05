INDIALIFESTYLE

American Airlines bans Indian student for urinating on passenger

American Airlines has banned the Indian passenger, who had allegedly urinated on a fellow passenger while being drunk on a New York-New Delhi flight.

The accused, identified as 21-year-old Arya Vohra, a student at a US university, has been banned by the airline.

The airline said in a statement that it will not allow the passenger on board in the future.

The statement further said that the American Airlines flight AA292 from John F Kennedy International Airport to Indira Gandhi International Airport was met by local law enforcement upon arrival due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9.50 p.m. on Saturday.

“Upon aircraft arrival, the purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of the crew and aircraft.

“After disturbing the safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on a passenger seated on seat 15G,” the airlines said.

