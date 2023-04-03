INDIA

American Bully dog bites a 17-yr-old girl in Delhi, case registered

NewsWire
0
2

A 17-year-old girl was attacked by an American Bully dog in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, an official said.

According to police, the incident occurred last week.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Chandan Chowdhary, said that on March 29, a police control room call was received at Neb Sarai police station in which the caller told police that her daughter was bitten by a dog.

“The injured was a 17-year-old girl. The medico legal report of the injured was taken from the hospital,” the DCP added.

The victim told police that on March 29, she went on the terrace of her building where her top floor resident, 60-year-old Maan Singh, was also present with his pet American Bully, who attacked her.

“A case under 289 (negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code was registered and investigation is in progress,” said the official.

20230404-002205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Trader killed in firing near Patna railway station

    MP govt to provide subsidies to films with 70% local artists

    Two low intensity explosions at Jammu Air Force Station

    Stray rhinos who entered Assam village, released back in forest