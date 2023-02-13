LIFESTYLE

American duo Chock-Bates win ice dance at Four Continents

American pair Madison Chock and Evan Bates won the ice dance at the Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Colorado Springs, the United States on Sunday.

Chock and Bates, who led the rhythm dance on Friday, delivered a season-best free dance and scored 133.14 points for a total of 220.81 to win the title. It’s their third title at Four Continents after winning the trophy in 2019 and 2020, Xinhua reported.

Laurence Fournier Beaudry/Nkolaj Sorensen from Canada, who also set a season-best with their free dance, finished with 214.08 to take the silver. Marjorie Lajoie/Zachary Lagha, also from Canada, scored 200.00 points to get the bronze.

China’s Wang Shiyue/Liu Xinyu withdrew before the rhythm dance on Friday.

The Four Continents, was the last major international event ahead of Worlds next month.

