INDIA

Amethi sisters jump into well after domestic dispute

NewsWire
0
0

Two sisters allegedly ended their lives by jumping into a well in Mohanganj area here, the police said on Wednesday.

Mohanganj SHO Gyanchand Shukla said that Shiv Kumari, 24, and Chandrakanti, 18, were found dead inside the well on Tuesday night.

Shukla said that Shivkumari had a fight that night with her father Shiv Darshan Maurya over his missing brother Manchharam after which she left home and was later found inside the well, he said.

The police said that Shiv Kumari first jumped into the well and Chandrakanti jumped in later to save her sister.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

20221207-142607

