AMFI signs Sachin, Dhoni for ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) have roped in former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and M.S. Dhoni for their ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ campaign, to help create awareness about Mutual Funds.

Speaking on his association, Sachin said: “I am excited to be associated with the Mutual Funds Sahi Hai initiative, through AMFI, to help create awareness about Mutual Funds. Discipline and longer term approach is the cornerstone towards achieving success, be it in any sport and likewise in personal investing.”

Meanwhile, Dhoni said: “I take great pride in being associated with the “Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ campaign. Having goal-based approach, starting early, staying disciplined and not being fazed by volatility, are the four mantras, I have always followed, be it in my cricketing career or in personal money management.”

Earlier in October 2019, Mastercard along with Dhoni had announced the launch of a nationwide initiative to accelerate the acceptance and adoption of digital payments.

