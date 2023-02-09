Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera has been elected to serve as Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific for the 118th Congress.

He was also named to the influential House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence earlier this month.

“I am proud to continue my leadership on the House Foreign Affairs Committee as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on the Indo-Pacific. The Indo-Pacific remains the most consequential region of the world for our national security, economic interests and values,” Bera said in a statement.

In this role, Bera said, he will work towards supporting a more free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

The Congressman has served on the House Foreign Affairs Committee since entering Congress in 2013.

“I am committed to working with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to address the many challenges facing the region, including the People’s Republic of China’s aggressive and coercive actions, the dire need for economic recovery post-pandemic, and the backsliding of democracy and human rights,” he said.

During the 117th Congress, Bera chaired the Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-proliferation, where he spearheaded efforts to reinvigorate relationships with US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

He has travelled extensively in the region, including visiting Japan, South Korea, India and Vietnam, and has worked to build strong relationships with government and civil society leaders in the region.

In December 2022, President Joe Biden signed into law four Bera-led provisions that bolster American security and leadership in the Indo-Pacific.

