BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Amid Adani group row, RBI says banking sector remains resilient

NewsWire
0
0

Amid doubts being raised over state-owned banks’ exposure to Adani group, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday said that “the banking sector remains resilient and stable”.

“There have been media reports expressing concern about the exposures of Indian banks to a business conglomerate. As the regulator and supervisor, the RBI maintains a constant vigil on the banking sector and on individual banks with a view to maintain financial stability,” the central bank said in a statement.

The RBI has a Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC) database system where the banks report their exposure of Rs 5 crore and above which is used for monitoring purposes.

“As per the RBI’s current assessment, the banking sector remains resilient and stable. Various parameters relating to capital adequacy, asset quality, liquidity, provision coverage and profitability are healthy. Banks are also in compliance with the Large Exposure Framework (LEF) guidelines issued by the RBI,” the statement added.

The RBI said that it remains vigilant and continues to monitor the stability of the Indian banking sector.

20230203-203804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IndiGo’s Q3FY22 net profit up over Rs 129 cr, Rahul Bhatia...

    UP emerging as hub of distilleries

    Indian stock markets touch new highs on Tuesday

    Covid Casualty: India’s YoY FY21 GDP plunges 7.3% (Roundup)