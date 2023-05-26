INDIA

Amid buzz of changes in BJP's MP unit, meetings of party leaders continue

Amid buzz that the BJP high command may take some decisions regarding changes in its Madhya Pradesh unit, meetings in the state party unit continued since Friday morning.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrived at state party headquarters and a close-door meeting was under way.

State BJP president V. D. Sharma, Home Minister Narottam Mishra, state in-charge Murlidhar Rao, National organisational secretary Shiv Prakash and state organisational secretary Hitanand Sharma are attending the meeting.

State BJP leaders said the meeting has been organised regarding OBC issue, however, a series of events that unfolded since morning indicate something beyond.

Before the meeting, which is underway at the state BJP headquarters, the State Home Minister first met V. D. Sharma at his residence. After meeting with Sharma, Mishra also met with Chief Minister Chouhan.

Union Ministers Prahlad Patel and Narendra Singh Tomar along with BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya had a close-door meeting with Chief Minister Chouhan at latter’s residence late on Thursday.

Since then, the buzz around changes in the party’s Madhya Pradesh unit has grown. However, state BJP media department claimed that the meetings “are just a routine follow up on different issues.”

Notably, Chief Minister Chouhan and the state BJP president V. D. Sharma would also leave for New Delhi by Friday evening to attend inaugural programme of the new Parliament building on Sunday.

