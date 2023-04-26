Proposals for a semi-high speed Vande Bharat train by BJP leaders and unverified information on social media, had apparently left the district administration a confused lot during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Rewa in Madhya Pradesh on April 24.

A buzz was created that Prime Minister Modi will flagg off a new Vande Bharat train between Rewa to Indore on April 24. Notably, PM Modi had visited to Rewa and had launched various projects including railway projects.

Before PM’s visit to Rewa, social media and some section of local media had reported that a new Vande Bharat train would be launched between Rewa to Indore. What was more surprising was that various school administrations of two districts – Rewa and Satna – had issued letters to parents to send their children to participate in the launch of Vande Bharat train.

IANS has learnt that at least 30 schools from both districts (Rewa and Satna) had issued such letters to the parents of school children regarding the same. “This is to inform you that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Vande Bharat train from Rewa to Indore. West Central Railway has invited to travel from Rewa to Satna along with one staff member and to interact with PM Modi. Thirty schools have been selected to send their children for this event,” a letter issued by Sacred Heart Convent School in Rewa to the presidents of school children read.

The school management had also requested the parents to fill a form (form was also sent by schools along with the letters) mentioning that they should send their children, as per their own consent.

However, it turned out that there was no such proposal from West Central Railway department.

At least two proposal letters in the name of two BJP leaders – MP BJP president V. D. Sharma and Indore Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani circulated in social media suggested that both these leaders had made a proposal to run Vande Bharat train between Rewa and Indore.

Sharma, who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Khajuraho constituency (district Chhatarpur) had sent a proposal letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav requesting to run a new Vande Bharat train between Rewa to Indore. He had made this proposal on April 8, letters are available with IANS.

