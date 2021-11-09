State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development S.M. Nasar on Tuesday ordered Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited, popularly known as Aavin, to stock milk and milk powder at its outlets.

While inspecting its plants here, Nasar ordered Aavin to stock milk packets – normal and UHT packets- and milk power packs at all its outlets so that milk availability is not affected during rains.

Since Sunday, Chennai has been receiving continuous rains, Tuesday being an exception. The weather department has predicted more rains in the coming days.

Nasar also asked Aavin authorities to monitor that the production of milk in sachets could be carried out 24-hours at its dairy farms here.

Presently, Aavin transports 7.50 lakh litres of milk per day through 178 tankers for monthly card holders and 6.10 lakh litres in 166 tankers to 2,000 retailers through wholesalers.

–IANS

vj/shb/