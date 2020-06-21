Amid coronavirus, only saints perform rituals in Kurukshetra

Chandigarh, June 21 (IANS) Amid the coronavirus pandemic, only a few spiritual leaders on Sunday took a holy dip and performed rituals in the historical place Kurukshetra in Haryana, one of the places where the annular solar eclipse, wherein the sun appears like a ring of fire, was visible.

For barring gatherings, the local administration had imposed curfew in the town.

On earlier occasions, tens of thousands of people normally take a holy dip in Brahma Sarovar and Sannihit Sarovar in Kurukshetra, some 100 km from the state capital, on the occasion of solar eclipse.

“Only a small religious ceremony was organised on the bank of Brahma Sarovar keeping in view the sanctity of the place during the eclipse,” an official told IANS.

He said a select few priests from Rajasthan, Mathura and Vrindavan were allowed to hold prayers on the banks of Brahma Sarovar and the Sannihit Sarovar.

