In view of the rapid surge in Covid cases, the J&K Legal Services Authority (LSA) has decided to respond appropriately to the legal needs of the people with workable legal aid strategies and programmes.

Any person in need of any legal help who cannot manage it of his own owing to the upsurge of Covid-19 cases can contact the Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) of J&K LSA by opening the website of J&K Legal Services Authority, i.e., jkslsa.gov.in, to find out the name and contact number of the nearest PLV of his/her area.

The people have also been encouraged to contact the LSA by sending a mail on the official email id of J&K LSA, i.e., [email protected], and also by calling on the toll-free number 1516 from BSNL landline, in order to seek legal assistance from their homes.

The secretary of High Court Legal Services Committee and the secretaries of district legal services authorities have been advised to provide legal assistance to people by providing panel lawyers and by organising meetings between the needy and the panel of lawyers through digital platforms.

