After sealing at the Herald House and heavy police deployment at its party office, the residences of interim party President Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi, and its war room, the Congress, putting on a strong face, on Wednesday said its not going to be cowed down by police and will go ahead with the August 5 agitation in which CWC members were supposed to protest at PM’s residence.

Amid the crisis, a new set of leaders have emerged to firefight the onslaught and carry on the party’s fight.

Among them is senior leader and former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh, who has become a key strategist and is also handling the media department while in the Parliament, the fight is being led by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and his team while the ground work is being done by Digvijaya Singh, and Ajay Maken is with, other Delhi leaders, mobilising workers for protests.

For the legal battle, Abhishek Manu Singhvi is fighting it out with his team.

The ED onslaught has created a new crisis for the party – and also an opportunity. The way the agency is moving, the Congress is anticipating its moves and the party has issued a statement signed by 17 parties to keep the fight on in the courts and in Parliament.

The party has also called a meeting of all Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha MPs at the Congress Parliamentary Party office on Thursday to discuss the future strategy.

Following Wednesday’s developments, Ramesh tweeted: “@INCIndia is under siege. Delhi police has surrounded our HQs, and homes of INC President & ex-President. This is the worst form of vendetta politics. We will not submit! We will not be silenced! We will continue to raise our voice against injustices and failures of Modi Sarkar!”

