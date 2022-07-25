Amid disruptions and continuous sloganeering from opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on Monday discussed The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

The house was later adjourned for the day after scheduling the consideration and passing of the Bill and the minister’s statement on Tuesday.

As members of the BJP continued to participate in discussion on the bill amid sloganeering from opposition members, the Chair announced that the minister’s statement on the bill and its consideration and passing will take place tomorrow.

Rajya Sabha proceedings on Monday were adjourned thrice before being adjourned for the day.

Opposition members continued to protest demanding a discussion on price rise, inflation by shouting slogans and displaying placards. Amid the protests, BJP’s Sikander Kumar, and Ajay Pratap Singh and Tamil Maanila Congress-M’s G.K. Vasan spoke in favour of the bill.

Participating in the discussion, BJP’s G.V.L. Narsimha Rao said the bill is an important tool in controlling financing of terrorist activities and Mahesh Jethmalani said that the genesis of the bill lies in global apprehensions that nuclear weapons could fall into unwanted hands. The latter also hit out at the opposition members for disrupting the House during the discussion of such an important bill.

Earlier, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 3 p.m. as opposition members continued protest demanding discussion on price rise and inflation.

Proceeding for the day started at 2 p.m. instead of usual 11 a.m. due to swearing in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu. As opposition members continued to protest when the House resumed, Rajya Sabha once again adjourned till 4 p.m. Later Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the third time for 10 minutes till 5 p.m. before being adjourned till Tuesday.

