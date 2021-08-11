Amid faceoff with the Opposition the Rajya Sabha could not work properly and most of the time was wasted in disruptions.

As per sources, the productivity of the House went down to 28 per cent against average productivity 95 per cent in last five sessions. However, the official data could not be avail till the story was filed.

The Upper House of the Parliament was scheduled to function till Friday but was adjourned two days ahead. On the last day, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, while thanking the members, said that 21 Bills were passed in the House.

The Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die on Wednesday, two days before the scheduled end of the Monsoon session, but not before a major faceoff between the Opposition and the government with both blaming each other for the disruption of proceedings.

The Lok Sabha was also adjourned sine die earlier in the day.

In the Upper house, Goyal demanded that the Chairman should constitute a special committee to enquire about the behaviour of the MPs, as done in Lok Sabha in the past, and “strict action should be taken as mere suspension will not work”.

He alleged that the Opposition, right from the first day, had planned that it will not allow the House to function.

Earlier after passing of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill 2021, which aims to restore the states and Union Territories’ power to make their own OBC lists, The National Commission for Homoeopathy (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 were passed amid the din.

–IANS

miz/rs