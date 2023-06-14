INDIALIFESTYLE

Amid fierce winds, stormy conditions heralding arrival of Cyclone Biparjoy, woman delivers baby

Amid fierce winds and stormy conditions caused by approaching Cyclone Biparjoy, which is expected to make a landfall in Gujarat’s Kutch by Thursday evening, a pregnant woman delivered a baby in the region.

The woman, Kailashba Ganubha Jadeja, who was evacuated from Rasaliya village and rushed to Bhuj’s General Hospital amid fierce winds on Tuesday night, gave birth to a baby girl who was named Lakshmi.

Sensing the potential risks posed by the Cyclone’s heavy winds and rain in Kutch over the past two days, Anganwadi workers promptly admitted Kailashba to Bhuj’s Civil Hospital via a 108 ambulance.

The birth of baby at 9.30 p.m. brought immense joy to the family.

Expressing her gratitude, Kailashba Jadeja thanked Collector Amit Arora for establishing an isolation system that prioritised the care of pregnant women during such challenging times.

The administration is taking special care of expectant mothers and evacuating them to safe locations, she said.

