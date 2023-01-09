INDIA

Amid financial crisis, Commission seeks salary hike for Kerala MLAs, ministers

Even as Kerala is going through one of its worst ever financial crises with public debt touching Rs 3.5 lakh crore, all eyes are on the Pinarayi Vijayan government whether it accepts the recommendation to hike salaries and allowances of Ministers and legislators.

Vijayan in July last year appointed a one-man judicial commission – Justice (rtd) Ramachandran Nair to submit a report on how much salary and allowances should be increased to the legislators and state Minister.

Nair has now submitted his report which recommends a hike of allowances to around 30 to 35 per cent and a marginal hike in the salaries.

Kerala has 140 legislators and one nominated legislator.

At present every legislator gets a minimum monthly salary of Rs 70,000 and goes up to Rs 90,000 which includes allowances, while the monthly salary of the Ministers is around Rs 97,000.

The last hike was effected in 2018.

The Budget Session of the Kerala Assembly is expected to begin on January 23 and normally this issue does come before the session begins.

State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of late has been stating that the financial position of Kerala is extremely poor.

The Congress-led opposition has been demanding a white paper on the state finances. The opposition alleges that the Vijayan government was engaged in wasteful spending.

