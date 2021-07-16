Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials to resolve issues related to water-logging in the national capital without any delay.

Jain, who also heads the Public Works Department (PWD), instructed officials to ensure that all sewer lines in the city work properly.

“It is the duty of DJB officials to address every issue related to water-logging and sewer blockage in different parts of Delhi. In case any blockage arises due to excessive rains, pumps should be used to extract excess rainwater,” Jain said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in view of several complaints of water-logging reported in the last two days.

He also directed officials to ensure that the GPS tracking system fitted in the DJB’s water tankers gets activated immediately.

“Officials should closely monitor and track the movement of the tankers to prevent any kind of water theft,” he said.

As Delhi received light to moderate rain with the much awaited monsoon arriving finally, but with respite from the scorching heat of summer and high humidity, like every year, people of Delhi had to witness waterlogging and heavy traffic snarls at several part of the city in three last three days.

As per the official information, in the last three days, over 150 complaints of water-logging on streets and low-lying areas were reported. Also five incidents of tree felling were reported.

Some of the prominent areas where water-logging was reported were the Ring Road near WHO building, Pragati Maidan, Chandni Chowk, Vikas Marg near the DDA building, Kamla Market, Rohini, Sadar Bazar, Malviya Nagar, ITO, Okhla, Janak Puri, Rohtak Road, Nabi Karim, Shastri Nagar, Keshav Puram, Rajan Babu Road in Civil Lines, Bhajanpura, Swami Dayanand Marg in Shahdara, Pul Prahladpur on Mehrauli-Badarpur road, Azadpur underpass, among others.

–IANS

pd/vd