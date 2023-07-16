Amid the ongoing flood and heavy rain, the Delhi Police on Sunday got a PCR call that a tiger was spotted near North Delhi’s Uma Garden area in Burari.

The PCR call was received by Head Constable Rajesh of Burari Police Station.

“Through control room DDMA the information has been passed that near Burari Pushta, Uma Garden a tiger was spotted.

“A Sub Inspector has been asked to check the information,” the Daily Diary (DD) entry read.

North Delhi’s Burari is also close to the Yamuna River, which is currently flowing above one metre danger mark. The Yamuna river water has also flooded the Burari area.

The Delhi Police have not officially commented on the matter. When approached a police official said that they were looking into the matter.

2023071640017