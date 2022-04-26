Karnataka government is all set to tighten measures at the Kerala and Maharashtra border check posts in view of fears about the fourth wave of Covid.

The borders with Kerala and Mahararshtra were closed at the peak of the second and third waves as it was found that the spread of infection during the first and second wave in the state was mainly due to the movement of infected people from the two states.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that during the last three Covid waves, it was seen that the number of Covid cases will go up in Kerala and Maharashtra, and “from experience, we know that it will affect the state”.

He said that the state is witnessing a slight rise in Covid cases, but underlined that there is no need to panic.

A meeting has been conducted with the Technical Advisory Committee and guidelines on wearing of masks and social distancing released, Bommai said. “It is good if it is followed. There is no need to panic. No hospitalisation is recorded in the state. It is good to take precautionary measures,” he said.

“We will issue guidelines after the meeting with the Prime Minister in this regard. Strict measures will also be taken at airports,” he said.

Experts opined that the pattern is first that the cases will rise in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kerala followed by Karnataka and the fourth wave will also follow the same pattern.

They also warned that though the fatality rate was low during the third wave, it was not zero. People with heart ailments, cancer, kidney ailments should be careful.

20220426-222649