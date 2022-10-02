INDIA

Amid heavy drizzle, Rahul addresses public meet in Mysuru

NewsWire
0
0

Undeterred by the inclement weather on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Mysuru on the third day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka. Even as rain continued to drench everyone, Rahul Gandhi continued to speak to the enthusiastic crowd.

“Like a river, this yatra will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. Neither storm nor rain or cold weather will stall its flow… it is not about hatred. In this river, you will not come across violence or hatred, there is only love and brotherhood in it,” Rahul said.

The public meeting also turned into a show of unity for the party with K.C. Venugopal, Randeep Surjewala, D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah participating in the event.

Meanwhile, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to join Rahul Gandhi later in the week for the Bharat Jodo yatra.

While Sonia Gandhi will walk along with Rahul Gandhi in Melukote on October 6, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the walk in Nagamangala on October 7.

20221002-225001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    No proposal to withdraw flexi fare policy: Railway Minister

    TN companies of chess champion, amateur player look at Olympiad role

    UP: Dalit man beaten to death by ‘upper-caste’ men

    Study co-relates crop burning data with PM2.5 levels to suggest effective...