INDIA

Amid heavy rains, TN govt declares holiday for schools

NewsWire
0
0

In view of heavy to very heavy rains pounding some districts, the Tamil Nadu government has declared Tuesday as a holiday in Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kallakurichi schools.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has already forecast more rains in the state till December 15. It has predicted a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal. Light to moderate rains in most places of the state with heavy rains at isolated places is likely over the state till Thursday.

Notably, several districts are continuing to receive isolated and heavy rains even after the Cyclone Mandous has crossed the Tamil Nadu coast.

Squally weather with a wind velocity of 35-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely over southeast and adjoining east central Arabian Sea on Tuesday over Tamil Nadu.

20221213-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Himachal CM announces 30% DA for state govt employees

    Fake IB officer arrested in job racket scam in Goa: Police

    ‘India’s gold demand for 2022 to be over 800 tonne’

    BJP workers should bring those on path of adharma back on...