Amid heavy sloganeering, RS adjourned till 2 pm

Amid sloganeering by the ruling and opposition benches, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday were adjourned till 2 p.m.

The treasury benches were demanding an apology from Rahul Gandhi and the opposition demanded the joint parliamentary committee (JPC) in the Adani-Hindenburg row.

MPs from both sides were in the well as the chairman arrived. He tried to calm the members, but sloganeering continued and the House was adjourned till 2 p.m.

Earlier in the day, the Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge held a meeting with the leaders of like-minded Opposition parties in his chamber in Parliament premises.

Besides the Congress, the DMK, NCP, SP, RJD, BRS, CPI(M), CPI, SS (Uddhav), JD(U), JMM, MDMK, AAP, VCK and IUML attended the meeting.

The opposition has decided to press for the demand of JPC in the Adani row. The Opposition MPs from both the Houses have given adjournment notices in support of their demand of JPC in the Hindenburg-Adani row.

