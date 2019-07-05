Amid Karnataka crisis, senior Congress leaders meet in Delhi

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Amid a new crisis to its coalition government in Karnataka with the resignation of eight Congress MLAs and three of the JD-S on Saturday, senior Congress leaders went in to a huddle here.

Congress leaders Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjuna Kharge, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitendra Singh, party communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and Deepender Hooda arrived at the party office here in the evening.

According to party sources, the senior leaders will discuss the Karnataka crisis and the leadership crisis in the party.

Speaking to reporters while going in, Surjewala said: “Will speak on Karnataka crisis after the meeting.”

Meanwhile, party’s Karnataka in-charge K.C.Venugopal, who was in Kerala, arrived in Bengaluru to deal with the crisis.

–IANS

aks/vd