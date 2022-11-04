Amid protests by CPI-M organisations, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s nominee Dr Ciza Thomas, on Friday, took charge as the in-charge Vice Chancellor (VC) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University here.

In October, the Supreme Court had directed incumbent Vice-Chancellor M.S. Rajasree to quit , saying that her appointment was “invalid” as crucial UGC norms for appointments were not followed. This was raised in a petition filed by a petitioner P.S.Sreejith, whose plea on the same was dismissed by the Kerala High Court in 2021.

Acting on the order, Khan reportedly played a “googly”, when he refused to appoint a new

VC as directed by the Kerala government and went forward by appointing Thomas, presently the Senior Joint Director , Director of Technical Education as in-charge VC.

This morning, Thomas’ vehicle had to stop at the University’s gate when a large number of Students Federation of India (SFI) youths did not allow her to go forward.

Soon, a large police force arrived and accompanied her to the office.

When she reached the office, she again came under duress when pro-Left employee organisations staged a protest.

It was only after police’s intervention that she was able to take her seat and informed the chancellor’s office that she had taken charge.

Later, speaking to the media, she said she has to do her duty as this post was assigned by the chancellor who gave her the order to take over as in-charge VC.

“I am duty-bound to obey the chancellor’s orders. The protest was expected and I can understand the students’ protests. But unfortunately, the employees are also protesting. This is a very crucial post and we can go forward only by team work”, said Thomas.

“Since last evening, when I got the order appointing me as the in-charge VC, I have received more than 200 emails from students asking me to speed up issuing of their certificates which are pending. I assure the students, I will do my best to help them,” she added.

Incidentally, the pro-Left organisations are upset after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went hammer and tongs against Khan, who based on this apex court order, asked 10 other VCs of other universities in the state to quit.

The Left has taken the fight into the camp of Khan and has announced a massive protest when one lakh of their supporters will stage a protest before the residence of Khan on November 15.

