INDIASOUTH ASIA

Amid rampant smuggling from Myanmar, Customs facing manpower shortage

NewsWire
0
1

Smuggling of drugs, tobacco products, gold, and exotic animals from Myanmar is rampant in the northeast, especially Mizoram, but the Customs Department is facing shortage of manpower and inadequate warehouses.

Customs Department officials, led by Assistant Commissioner H.L. Songate on Wednesday met Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at the Raj Bhavanhere and discussed various issues including inadequate manpower.

A Mizoram government official said that the Customs officials apprised the Governor about the shortage of manpower and inadequacy of warehouses hampering their efficiency in checking inflow of goods from across the border with Myamar and Bangladesh.

Songate told the Governor that strengthening of infrastructures and facilities at the Zokhawthar and Lawngtlai Silsury Land Customs Stations could hugely help in better monitoring of border trade with the neighbouring countries.

The Governor assured the Customs officials that he would readily support them in mitigating various problems being faced by them and requested them to submit in writing any complaints they had or assistance they required.

The Mizoram-based International Trade Initiative Forum (ITIF) recently urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mizoram Governor to resume trade with Myanmar through the Zokhawthar border point.

ITIF President P.C. Lawmkunga, a retired IAS officer who served as Manipur’s Chief Secretary, told IANS that “in the absence of the formal and regular official border trade between India and Myanmar, not only is smuggling and illegal trade going on unchecked but the government is losing crores of rupees in revenue”.

20221019-230802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Android tablet market share drops below 50% in Q2

    The Eid fashion edit

    Despite lockdown, pollution levels soared during second Covid wave: Study

    Covid: Test positivity rate in Kerala remains below 4%