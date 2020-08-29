Amid rising Covid cases, Assam to commence informal classes from Sept

Guwahati, Aug 29 (IANS) Assam Education and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that classes for standard 12 and final year of undergraduate programmes will commence from September 15 in an informal and experimental way.

He said that these informal classes would continue till September 30, but it would be stopped immediately if any student or teacher tests positive for coronavirus.

The principals or head of the institutions would make four-five small groups and then interact with the concerned teachers in informal classes.

According to the Minister, Assam’s Covid-19 positive cases have climbed to 1,01,367, while 81,070 patients have recovered from the disease and 286 people died due to the infection.

There are 20,008 Covid-19 infected people under treatment on Saturday across the state.

Sarma said that in lower primary or middle-primary schools, the students are now coming to their institutions once in a week for collecting mid-day meals.

“From September 15, the students would come to their schools twice in a week and the teachers would provid them study materials along with a question paper for submitting them in the next week after completing the task at home.

“The teachers would evaluate the answer sheets in front of the students and would then again give fresh tasks for the next week.”

Talking to the media, the Minister said that all teachers and employees of the schools would compulsorily have to get themselves tested for Covid-19 by September 15 and attend the schools from September 1 and sanitise the class rooms and furniture.

No regular classes would be arranged until the Centre gives directions and advice about the opening of the regular classes in the educational institutions, he added.

The Assam government has decided to pay Rs 20,000 to those students who secured 75 per cent marks in class 10 examination.

For this government would be spending around Rs 33 crore.

Sarma said that 16,944 students have secured 75 per cent marks in this year’s class 10 examination.

