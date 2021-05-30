Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Sunday visited Covid facilities at Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts where the daily cases are hitting new high in the western pockets of the state.

The CM also reviewed the treatment being provided to the patients at these centres.

Stalin inaugurated Car Ambulance facilities at Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts and also ordered for more recruitments of doctors and nurses in Covid facilities at Erode and Tiruppur.

He also inspected the additional oxygen beds which were set up at Erode Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai, where a temporary shed with 300 oxygen beds was inaugurated on Friday. Here, oxygen facility will be provided using oxygen cylinders and concentrators.

The Chief minister also was apprised of the construction of a new permanent building with 400 oxygen beds at the cost of Rs 14 crore.

The Car Ambulance facility aims to help the Covid patients receive quick access to transportation to the healthcare centres. It is available to patients in home quarantine who call the Zonal-level volunteers ,after which the free vehicle will arrive at their door steps.

These ambulances will also be used for patients to travel from screening centres to hospitals or Covid care centres. This will help reduce the waiting time for 108 ambulance services.

Stalin also flagged off as many as 50 car ambulances to ferry Covid-19 patients to the healthcare centres.

The car ambulance model was earlier initiated in Chennai and mooted in Coimbatore to contain the spread of viral infection while transporting the patients.

–IANS

aal/sdr/