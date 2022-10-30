INDIA

Amid rising pollution, Delhi Fire Service starts sprinkling water at 13 hotspots

To combat the rising air pollution in the capital, the Delhi Fire Service has begun sprinkling water at 13 hotspots.

According to fire officials, the 13 identified pollution hotspots include Narela, Anand Vihar, Mundka, Dwarka, Punjabi Bagh, R.K. Puram, Rohini, Bawana, Okhla, Jahangirpuri, Wazirpur, and Mayapuri.

“Due to high level pollution, DFS has been asked to sprinkle water in Delhi, preferably at and around hot spot areas. Accordingly as ordered, so far 13 fire tenders have been rushed for the same,” DFS Director, Atul Garg, said.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday directed the fire brigade to start sprinkling water at specified spots.

Rai said that the MCD has installed 7 water sprinklers and they will also engage the fire brigade in the act of sprinkling water on roads.

“According to the information that we have from all the agencies working in this area in Delhi, we are using 521 water sprinklers, 233 anti-smog guns, and 150 mobile anti-smog guns to curb pollution in Delhi,” he said.

