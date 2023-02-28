After a huge controversy rocked Tripura, the Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) University, a state government varsity, on Tuesday denied that it has published any poll survey.

MBB University Registrar Sumanta Chakrabarti said that the varsity has not published any poll survey about the outcome of the February 16 Assembly elections in Tripura.

“The poll survey report tiled “Tripura Electorate 2023 Election – Survey Report” by Policy Research and Centre for Contemporary India Study (PRACCIS) is an independent poll survey and MBB University has not authorised any person, group or organisation to use its name or logo or photo for the purpose of survey,” a statement said.

It said that the MBB University strongly condemned the use of its name and logo by the PRACCIS in its poll survey report.

In its survey report, PRACCIS, a Delhi-based research institution specialising in field work-based study of contemporary India, has predicted that the BJP will win 34-39 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly elections.

Tripura Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinkarrao told a CPI-M-Congress joint delegation that the Election Commission would serve a show-cause notice to the MBB University.

CPI-M state Secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, after meeting the CEO, said that a government varsity cannot do a survey violating the model code of conduct of the elections.

Chowdhury along with Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman has demanded strict action against the Vice-Chancellor of the University.

Claiming that the Left-Congress, which contested the election on a seat-sharing adjustment, would return to power and said that the prediction of the survey was far from the truth.

